Zydus hits 52-week high, can the optimism continue?

The Zydus Lifesciences stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,232.10 on Tuesday, even as the broader market remained under pressure. The stock has gained 32% in 2026 so far, running ahead of an 18% rise in the Nifty Pharma Index. Favourable US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspections over the last few days have extended regulatory comfort, while resilient domestic growth and a deepening innovation pipeline have helped ease concerns around the degrowth in its US business.