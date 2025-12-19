Zydus Wellness rallied on the Comfort Click deal. Has the excitement faded?
After acquiring UK-based Comfort Click for ₹2,380 crore, Zydus’ stock surged. The move expands its global wellness footprint, but near-term profitability pressures remain.
Shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd were trading near ₹403 when the company announced the acquisition of UK-based Comfort Click Ltd for about ₹2,380 crore on 29 August. The market initially welcomed the deal, pushing the stock to an all-time high of ₹530.90 on 19 September. Since then, however, the rally has faded, with the stock cooling off to around ₹424—almost back to its pre-deal levels.