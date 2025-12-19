Zydus Wellness rallied on the Comfort Click deal. Has the excitement faded?

Shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd were trading near ₹403 when the company announced the acquisition of UK-based Comfort Click Ltd for about ₹2,380 crore on 29 August. The market initially welcomed the deal, pushing the stock to an all-time high of ₹530.90 on 19 September. Since then, however, the rally has faded, with the stock cooling off to around ₹424—almost back to its pre-deal levels.

That raises a key question: was this acquisition sound capital allocation, or was the market’s early enthusiasm misplaced? Comfort Click operates in the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) segment, a natural extension of Zydus’ existing wellness portfolio. Zydus already has a strong presence in nutrition and wellness through brands such as Sugar Free, Complan, RiteBite Max Protein and Nutralite.

Structurally, VMS is a faster-growing category globally than traditional FMCG. The acquisition gives Zydus direct exposure to the UK, European Union, and the US markets, reducing its reliance on India while creating a global wellness platform. Comfort Click’s business model is also digital-first, asset-light and direct-to-consumer, with a strong e-commerce presence.

From a profitability standpoint, Comfort Click operates at an Ebitda margin of about 16%, higher than Zydus Wellness’ current margin of 13-14%. The business was acquired at roughly 11.4x EV/Ebitda, a valuation that appears reasonable for a fast-growing, digital wellness platform operating in developed markets. On that count, the acquisition does not appear to reflect an overpayment for growth.

In the September quarter (Q2FY26), Zydus reported a consolidated revenue rise of 31% year-on-year to ₹652 crore. The growth was driven by the consolidation of Comfort Click and strong performance of non-seasonal brands, while seasonal brands such as Glucon-D and Nycil were weak owing to the impact of an extended monsoon. Ebitda margin dropped 50 basis points year-on-year to 3.5% due to seasonality. The parameter stood at 11.8% and 14% in H1FY26 and FY25, respectively.

Looking ahead over the next two to three years, the company's management is focused on high-growth product launches across protein and functional nutrition, healthy fats, sugar-reduction solutions and VMS. In India, brands such as RiteBite Max Protein, Nutralite Activ and Sugar Free variants are being scaled up through deeper distribution, e-commerce and quick commerce.

That said, the near term is likely to remain challenging. New launches entail higher upfront marketing and customer acquisition costs, while profitability is expected to face pressure from annual amortization of about ₹160 crore over the next 15 years, along with interest costs and growth investments. These pressures are largely investment-phase and accounting headwinds. As one-off costs normalize, operating leverage improves and higher-margin businesses such as VMS and protein-led nutrition scale up, profit margins should gradually improve over FY27-28.

Overall, Zydus Wellness is steadily evolving from a traditional FMCG company into a broader health and wellness platform. The stock trades at around 30x estimated FY27 earnings, according to Bloomberg. While the market continues to view Zydus largely through a pharma lens, its growing exposure to high-growth FMCG and wellness segments could eventually support a valuation re-rating closer to that of FMCG peers.