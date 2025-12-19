Zydus Wellness rallied on the Comfort Click deal. Has the excitement faded?

That said, the near term is likely to remain challenging. New launches entail higher upfront marketing and customer acquisition costs, while profitability is expected to face pressure from annual amortization of about ₹160 crore over the next 15 years, along with interest costs and growth investments. These pressures are largely investment-phase and accounting headwinds. As one-off costs normalize, operating leverage improves and higher-margin businesses such as VMS and protein-led nutrition scale up, profit margins should gradually improve over FY27-28.