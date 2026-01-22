Market bats for continued OMOs, currency swaps to RBI as liquidity pinches
Market participants told RBI in a pre-policy meeting that liquidity support is more critical than rate cuts for the February policy.
In a pre-policy interaction with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), economists and market participants broadly converged on one message: the central bank should focus on easing liquidity in the banking system rather than cutting interest rates, two economists and two treasury officials told Mint.