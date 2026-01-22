Market bats for continued OMOs, currency swaps to RBI as liquidity pinches

“From a rates perspective, we continue to think RBI is at the end of the rate-cutting cycle, and we forecast an extended hold in the repo rate at 5.25%. Capital outflows, FX intervention to cap INR weakness, coupled with elevated state government borrowing, are hindering transmission of RBI’s rate cuts to the broader interest rate structure. We foresee RBI injecting more INR liquidity through OMO purchases and USD/INR FX buy/sell swaps through 2026," MUFG Bank said in a note on 16 January.