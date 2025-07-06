Market cap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by ₹70,325.5 cr; check for winners and losers

The combined market valuation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by ₹70,325.5 crore last week.

The downturn was a result of a bearish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex dropping 0.74% or 626.01 points, PTI reported.

The week’s biggest losers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the worst-hit among the top 10 firms, mirroring the market downturn. Here are a few others:

HDFC Bank: Witnessed a steepest decline, with its valuation falling by 19,284.8 crore, bringing its market cap to ₹ 15,25,339.72 crore.

15,25,339.72 crore. ICICI Bank: The bank lost ₹ 13,566.92 crore in its market valuation which stood at ₹ 10,29,470.5 crore.

Bajaj Finance: Its valuation dropped by ₹ 13,236.44 crore to ₹ 5,74,977.11 crore.

13,236.44 crore to 5,74,977.11 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): Its market cap shrank by ₹ 10,246.49 crore to ₹ 5,95,277.16 crore.

10,246.49 crore to 5,95,277.16 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): This firm faced an erosion of ₹ 8,032.15 crore from its market capitalisation which stood at ₹ 12,37,729.65 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Its market cap fell by ₹ 5,958.7 crore to ₹ 11,50,371.24 crore. Winners amidst the dip Despite the market downturn, some firms managed to ditch the trend and register gains in their market valuation. The following companies emerged as winners:

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-owned firm was the top gainer, with its valuation jumping by ₹ 15,359.36 crore to ₹ 20,66,949.87 crore.

15,359.36 crore to 20,66,949.87 crore. Infosys: The tech giant added ₹ 13,127.51 crore in its valuation to ₹ 6,81,383.80 crore.