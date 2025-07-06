Market cap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by ₹70,325.5 cr; check for winners and losers

India's top six companies lost 70,325.5 crore in market valuation last week due to a bearish equity market, with HDFC and ICICI Banks being the most affected. Despite the market downturn, Reliance Industries registered gains, followed by Infosys, HUL and SBI.

Written By Eshita Gain
Published6 Jul 2025, 10:21 PM IST
The combined market valuation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,325.5 crore last week in a bearish equity market. Some firms still managed to register gains amidst the dip.
The combined market valuation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by ₹70,325.5 crore last week in a bearish equity market. Some firms still managed to register gains amidst the dip. (Agencies)

The combined market valuation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by 70,325.5 crore last week.

The downturn was a result of a bearish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex dropping 0.74% or 626.01 points, PTI reported.

The week’s biggest losers

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the worst-hit among the top 10 firms, mirroring the market downturn. Here are a few others:

  • HDFC Bank: Witnessed a steepest decline, with its valuation falling by 19,284.8 crore, bringing its market cap to 15,25,339.72 crore.
  • ICICI Bank: The bank lost 13,566.92 crore in its market valuation which stood at 10,29,470.5 crore.

Also Read | What to expect from Indian stock market amid Trump's tariff deadline?
  • Bajaj Finance: Its valuation dropped by 13,236.44 crore to 5,74,977.11 crore.
  • Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): Its market cap shrank by 10,246.49 crore to 5,95,277.16 crore.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): This firm faced an erosion of 8,032.15 crore from its market capitalisation which stood at 12,37,729.65 crore.

Also Read | BSE share price cracks 6%. Is SEBI ban on Jane Street behind the fall?
  • Bharti Airtel: Its market cap fell by 5,958.7 crore to 11,50,371.24 crore.

Winners amidst the dip

Despite the market downturn, some firms managed to ditch the trend and register gains in their market valuation. The following companies emerged as winners:

  • Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-owned firm was the top gainer, with its valuation jumping by 15,359.36 crore to 20,66,949.87 crore.
  • Infosys: The tech giant added 13,127.51 crore in its valuation to 6,81,383.80 crore.

Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy today, 3 July, by India's leading market experts
  • Hindustan Unilever ltd (HUL): The market cap of this firm climbed 7,906.37 crore to 5,49,757.36 crore
  • State Bank of India (SBI): The market valuation went up by 5,756.38 crore, bringing it to 7,24,545.28 crore in valuation.

Top-10 companies by market cap

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm of India, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the news agency reported.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsMarket cap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by ₹70,325.5 cr; check for winners and losers
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.