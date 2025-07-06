Market cap of 6 of top 10 valued firms erodes by ₹70,325.5 cr; check for winners and losers

The combined market valuation of six of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by ₹70,325.5 crore last week.
The downturn was a result of a bearish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex dropping 0.74% or 626.01 points, PTI reported.
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the worst-hit among the top 10 firms, mirroring the market downturn. Here are a few others:
Despite the market downturn, some firms managed to ditch the trend and register gains in their market valuation. The following companies emerged as winners:
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm of India, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the news agency reported.
