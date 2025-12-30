A single dialogue can explain frustration, hope, excess or discipline better than a year’s worth of market commentary. The year 2025 was one of those years where the market’s story felt oddly familiar—dramatic in parts, confusing in others, but ultimately rooted in human behaviour. From tariff anxieties and AI promises to quiet discipline and surprise comebacks, the year unfolded like a series of scenes rather than one clean narrative. Look closely, and it wasn’t chaos. It was cinema. Here is the year, inspired by the movies.
From drama to discipline: How 2025’s market moves played out like cinema
SummaryWhile the final ‘box office’ returns for equities remained ordinary, the journey was filled with dramatic plot twists—ranging from recurring tariff anxieties and the elusive promise of artificial intelligence to the quiet but powerful rise of domestic systematic investment plans.
A single dialogue can explain frustration, hope, excess or discipline better than a year’s worth of market commentary. The year 2025 was one of those years where the market’s story felt oddly familiar—dramatic in parts, confusing in others, but ultimately rooted in human behaviour. From tariff anxieties and AI promises to quiet discipline and surprise comebacks, the year unfolded like a series of scenes rather than one clean narrative. Look closely, and it wasn’t chaos. It was cinema. Here is the year, inspired by the movies.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More