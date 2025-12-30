From drama to discipline: How 2025’s market moves played out like cinema

A single dialogue can explain frustration, hope, excess or discipline better than a year’s worth of market commentary. The year 2025 was one of those years where the market’s story felt oddly familiar—dramatic in parts, confusing in others, but ultimately rooted in human behaviour. From tariff anxieties and AI promises to quiet discipline and surprise comebacks, the year unfolded like a series of scenes rather than one clean narrative. Look closely, and it wasn’t chaos. It was cinema. Here is the year, inspired by the movies.