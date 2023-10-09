Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day winning run; investors lose about ₹4 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed at 19,512.35, down 141 points, or 0.72 per cent. The Sensex ended the day with a loss of 483 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 65,512.39.
Nifty 50 today: Key equity indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended with significant losses on Monday, snapping their two-day winning run as the ongoing Israel-Palestine war spooked investors.
