Market constituents hope for change in Sebi's derivatives plans
SummaryRecommendations to tighten index derivatives include increasing initial margins, limiting product expiries per week, and increasing contract sizes, potentially impacting NSE volumes by 35-40%.
Market stakeholders suggested mandating a minimum cash requirement for retail investors keen on derivatives trade and permitting multiple product expiries on the same day, in response to the regulator's recent move to tighten the index derivatives framework.