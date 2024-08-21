Market constituents hope for change in Sebi's derivatives plans

On the contrary, Anand K. Rathi from MIRA Money said the Sebi measures are in the direction of curtailing retail traders from unnecessarily using it as a mode to get rich. "In my opinion, this may not really impact the market as such, primarily because, yes, in the interim, you may see some derivative trading coming down. But whosoever is left over to remain, whosoever is left over and are remaining because of the transaction size increasing will compensate for the volume loss due to the number of people trading", he said.