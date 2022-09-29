India heads for its third half-point hike as rupee slumps

Governor Shaktikanta Das may opt to dial up his hawkish rhetoric on Friday from his tone at the August meeting when he pledged to do “whatever it takes" to cool inflation that has stayed above 6% this year. Since then, India’s price gains quickened anew and the currency slump deepened as the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a third consecutive time and amplified a hawkish signal while warning of a painful slowdown needed to curb US inflation.