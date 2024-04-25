Market fear gauge VIX sees sharpest fall in 5 yr before change in Nifty lot size
All contracts–weekly, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly–from Friday will be available with the revised lot size of 25 shares.
Mumbai: The fall in fear gauge India VIX by 20%, the most in almost five years, on Tuesday, is a one-time adjustment ahead of the lot size of the Nifty being halved to 25 shares after the current monthly expiry of Nifty futures and options contracts on Thursday.
