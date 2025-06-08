Market geared for fresh upmove post RBI action
Summary
The jump in open interest in Nifty's weekly 25000 strike put expiring on Thursday shows traders are expecting the market to soar and positioning to gain from the upmove.
The surprise monetary easing on Friday ignited an aggressive selling of Nifty put options, indicating that India's benchmark stock index is poised for a surge when the market opens on Monday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story