Markets
Market may make pre-budget bottom at 22,800
Summary
- Market hopes are pinned on potential tax relief for salary earners in the budget to give a boost to consumption, which has slowed down, and an increase in government spending to lift corporate profitability.
In an indication that markets might be nearing a bottom ahead of Saturday’s Union budget, options sellers have been ramping up positions at the 22,800 strike Nifty put option, which expires on Thursday, 30 January.
