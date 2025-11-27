Market nears peak as weak dollar drives buying
Markets rallied towards their lifetime highs on Wednesday, taking cues from global markets that surged on a weaker dollar and hopes of a US rate cut. However, signals from the derivatives market indicate a lack of conviction, as traders eye the US Federal Reserve's rate actions and the anticipated India-US trade deal.