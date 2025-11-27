Market nears peak as weak dollar drives buying

The Nifty commands a valuation of 18x FY28 earnings at present. Shrikant Chouhan, head of research at Kotak Securities said the index has a historical valuation band of 16-20x. At 18x, if there is no trade deal, the market could hit the lower end of the range, indicating a Nifty level of 23,200 by the end of next year. If there is a deal, the Nifty could test 29,000 (20x) by 2026 end, he said.