Market reaction to Iran attack tells us stocks aren’t in a bubble
SummaryThe swings on Friday and Monday put to bed for now concerns that a bubble has been forming.
Investors are terrible at assessing geopolitical risks, let alone the prospects of war. But the market reaction to Iran’s attack on Israel tells us something about their current state: Investors may be putting superhigh valuations on stocks, but they’re still capable of making reasoned judgments. Even better, investors aren’t on a hair-trigger to dump their portfolios, so this adds to evidence that we’re probably not in a bubble, at least not yet.