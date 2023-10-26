‘Market slide will hit pricing of IPOs, but won’t stop them’
The Israel-Hamas war and rising bond yields has led to a 4.5% fall in the market (BSE) since 17 October.
Mumbai: The recent slide in the market for six consecutive days will affect the pricing at which new issues come to the market, but will not impact the decision of these companies to tap the opportunity, investment ban-kers and fund managers said.
