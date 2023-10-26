‘Market slide will hit pricing of IPOs, but won’t stop them’

Mumbai: The recent slide in the market for six consecutive days will affect the pricing at which new issues come to the market, but will not impact the decision of these companies to tap the opportunity, investment ban-kers and fund managers said.

The Israel-Hamas war and rising bond yields has led to a 4.5% fall in the market (BSE) since 17 October.

Around half a dozen companies such as Mamaearth, Tata Technologies, Flair Writing Industries, Cello World, Esaf Small Finance Bank, Blue Jet Healthcare, Protean eGov Technologies and Ask Automotive Ltd have lined up their public listing ahead of Diwali. Diwali starts on 10 November. A number of other companies—including micro finance companies—have also lined up IPOs just after Diwali. Federal Bank Financial Services (Fedfina), Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Microfinance, DOMS Industries, Western Carriers, and Park Hotels are likely to raise capital in November or December from the capital markets.

These companies are looking to mop up ₹6,000 crore from public issues pre- and post-Diwali, Mint reported.

“It was evident since last four to six weeks that the mid-cap and small-caps were over-valued. So, this correction is on expected lines. The risk-off sentiment in market is likely to continue. This will be higher for mid and small caps and will affect the IPO market. IPOs where institutional demand is in place will sail through. But retail and HNI demand will be lower," said Umesh Agrawal, fund manager, 360 One Asset.

According to him, post listing performance of these stocks is likely to be poor.

On Thursday, Honasa Consumer, the parent of omnichannel beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, announced its issue will open on 31 October at a price band of ₹308-324 a share for a total fund raise of ₹1,701 crore.

When asked about the effect of the recent fall in the markets on the success of the IPO, Jayasankar Venkataraman, MD and Member of the Board at Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. at a press conference organised to announce the issue, said, “We have taken into account the market conditions while pricing the issue. We have launched the transaction keeping in mind the market volatility and feedback from several marque investors. We believe the quality of anchor investors will be a reflection of their faith in Honasa’s vision to scale their digital-first omnichannel portfolio of BPC brands."

However, for good companies with strong fundamentals, the primary market continues to be buoyant, says Neha Agarwal, managing director and Head of Equity Capital Markets, JM Financial Ltd. According to her, amidst the global macroeconomic uncertainties and on the back of increasing interest rate, recession fears and geo-political tension, the secondary markets have been subdued. “However, primary markets have remained resilient with high quality assets with strong cash flows continuing to dominate investor mindshare. The investors’ appetite for issues with strong fundamentals reflects on the line-up of IPOs which will hit the market before and immediately after Diwali in addition to the strong pipeline of issuances in the coming months leading up to the general election."

“For IPOs which are still in marketing mode, there will be price impact which can be significant for some. Companies which need growth capital should revise pricing downwards and get IPOs cleared. We are entering into phase of next few months where market sentiment will be affected and investors will demand higher margin of safety. We will now be in a classic situation where business outlook in India is favorable but the market is cautious due to several reasons," 360 One’s Agrawal added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!