Five of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,01,145.09 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as lead gainers.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Wipro were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India emerged as laggards.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 112.57 points or 0.10 per cent. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹30,720.62 crore to reach ₹13,57,644.33 crore. Reliance Industries added ₹21,035.95 crore to take its valuation to ₹16,04,154.56 crore.

The valuation of Infosys zoomed ₹17,656.95 crore to ₹7,83,779.99 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained ₹16,000.71 crore to ₹5,40,053.55 crore. The market capitalisation of Wipro went higher by ₹15,730.86 crore to ₹3,82,857.25 crore. In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹18,619.95 crore to ₹7,97,609.94 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped ₹15,083.97 crore to ₹4,58,838.89 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by ₹9,727.82 crore to ₹4,07,720.88 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹3,048.15 crore to ₹4,13,546.63 crore and that of ICICI Bank by ₹476.81 crore to ₹5,05,070.33 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

Also read: Mahindra to launch Scorpio early next year, eyes numero uno spot in SUV segment

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.