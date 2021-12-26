5 of 10 most valued firms add 1 lakh crore to m-cap; TCS, RIL lead gainers

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹3,048.15 crore to ₹4,13,546.63 crore and that of ICICI Bank by ₹476.81 crore to ₹5,05,070.33 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}