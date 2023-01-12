Paytm shares nosedive 6% on Alibaba block deal report1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 03:17 PM IST
- Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST
Indian digital payments and financial services company, Paytm shares nosedived by nearly 9% on Thursday after a block deal on stock exchanges. The large deal took place during the second half of the day. Paytm has been in focus on the commencement of its ₹850 crore buyback plan to drive long-term value creation. However, currently, Paytm shares are near the day's low.
