Indian digital payments and financial services company, Paytm shares nosedived by nearly 9% on Thursday after a block deal on stock exchanges. The large deal took place during the second half of the day. Paytm has been in focus on the commencement of its 850 crore buyback plan to drive long-term value creation. However, currently, Paytm shares are near the day's low.

At the time of writing, Paytm shares slipped by 35.85 or 6.19% to trade at 543.65 apiece on BSE. The stock has plummeted by over 8.8% on Dalal Street with an intraday low of 528.35 apiece.

China-backed Alibaba sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The report added that Alibaba, which held a 6.26% stake in Paytm as of end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said. 

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

