Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Paytm shares nosedive 6% on Alibaba block deal report

Paytm shares nosedive 6% on Alibaba block deal report

1 min read . 03:17 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
A QR code for the PayTM digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. India is scheduled to release consumer price index (CPI) figures on Jan. 12. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

  • Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST

Indian digital payments and financial services company, Paytm shares nosedived by nearly 9% on Thursday after a block deal on stock exchanges. The large deal took place during the second half of the day. Paytm has been in focus on the commencement of its 850 crore buyback plan to drive long-term value creation. However, currently, Paytm shares are near the day's low.

Indian digital payments and financial services company, Paytm shares nosedived by nearly 9% on Thursday after a block deal on stock exchanges. The large deal took place during the second half of the day. Paytm has been in focus on the commencement of its 850 crore buyback plan to drive long-term value creation. However, currently, Paytm shares are near the day's low.

At the time of writing, Paytm shares slipped by 35.85 or 6.19% to trade at 543.65 apiece on BSE. The stock has plummeted by over 8.8% on Dalal Street with an intraday low of 528.35 apiece.

At the time of writing, Paytm shares slipped by 35.85 or 6.19% to trade at 543.65 apiece on BSE. The stock has plummeted by over 8.8% on Dalal Street with an intraday low of 528.35 apiece.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

China-backed Alibaba sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The report added that Alibaba, which held a 6.26% stake in Paytm as of end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP