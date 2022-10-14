How you missed the best of your mutual fund returns

According to Morningstar, the gap can be understood with a simple example. Let's say an investor puts ₹1,000 into a mutual fund at the beginning of each year. That fund goes on to earn total returns of 10% the first year, 10% the second year, and negative 10% the third year. The fund’s return works out to 2.9% CAGR. But the investor's return is actually negative 0.4%, because there was less money invested in the fund during the first two years of positive returns and more money exposed to the loss during the third year.