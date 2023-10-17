India dominates inflows: Emerging market ETFs rebound with $228 million boost

In the past five weeks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) following emerging markets faced continuous outflows, reaching nearly $5 billion, Bloomberg reported. However, there's a recent positive turn as investors show a cautious interest in specific areas.

For the week ending October 13, inflows into United States-listed emerging market ETFs, which cover both developing nations and specific countries, amounted to $228 million. This marks a notable improvement from the preceding week, which experienced losses amounting to $3.1 billion. These figures are based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

India a bright spot

India experienced the largest inflow, securing $132.5 million, primarily driven by the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund.

Amidst the turbulence affecting developing nations this year, risk traders continue to highlight India as a standout, the report said. As the title of the fastest-growing major economy, it remains resilient. The diminishing growth-engine status of China has prompted investors to seek places with robust growth or significant stimulus potential, it added.

"With attractive demographics, unique supply & demand dynamics, high barriers to entry, and a stable democracy, India seems well positioned to benefit from steady long-term tailwinds," Malcolm Dorson, head of emerging-market strategy at Global X told Bloomberg.

The report further noted that the financial markets are becoming more comfortable with the likelihood of the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, winning re-election next year. This is perceived as a significant factor contributing to the continuity of economic and fiscal policies.

ETF flow under watch

In the initial days of October, ETFs monitoring emerging markets faced their most substantial weekly outflow in over a year as traders steered clear of risky assets. Apprehensions about enduring higher interest rates in the US contributed to investor caution, and concerns were further heightened by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the report said.

Last week, Saudi Arabia witnessed the most significant outflow among developing nations, amounting to $74.3 million, with withdrawals noted from iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia. Investors are closely monitoring the evolving situation as the United States and its allies diplomatically strive to prevent the escalation of the conflict throughout the broader region, it added.

Latest data

In the current year, the total inflows reached $7.14 billion. Stock ETFs saw an increase of $256.7 million, while bond funds experienced a decrease of $28.7 million. The overall assets climbed to $294.6 billion, up from $292.5 billion., as per Bloomberg

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index concluded with a 1.5 percent gain from the previous week, reaching 951.31 points.

India marked the most substantial inflow, securing $132.5 million, prominently led by the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. Conversely, Saudi Arabia faced the most significant outflow among nations, with $74.3 million withdrawn, notably from iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia, it added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!