India dominates inflows: Emerging market ETFs rebound with $228 million boost
After a prolonged period of outflows, emerging market exchange-traded funds saw a positive shift, with $228 million in inflows. India led with a $132.5 million influx, reinforcing its appeal amid global economic dynamics.
In the past five weeks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) following emerging markets faced continuous outflows, reaching nearly $5 billion, Bloomberg reported. However, there's a recent positive turn as investors show a cautious interest in specific areas.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started