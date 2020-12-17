Investors pile into ETFs devoted to socially responsible ESG

Investors pile into ETFs devoted to socially responsible ESG3 min read . 12:17 AM IST
Funds focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance practices draw record amount
Money is pouring into exchange-traded funds that bill themselves as socially conscious.
This year investors have put a record $27.4 billion into ETFs traded in U.S. markets that say they focus on environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, practices, according to data from FactSet, doubling the size of the sector.
