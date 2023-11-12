comScore
Market capitalisation of top 10 companies decreases: TCS, Infosys see most erosion

IT major Infosys recorded the most substantial drop, with its market capitalisation falling by ₹8,465.09 crore to ₹5,68,064.77 crore. While, fellow sector player TCS saw a decline of ₹6,604.59 crore in its market valuation, reaching ₹12,19,488.64 crore.

The BSE is the oldest stock exchange in Asia. It is located at Dalal Street, Mumbai, India.
The combined market valuation of four leading firms in the top-10 list decreased by 23,417.15 crore last week, with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facing significant declines, PTI reported.

IT major Infosys recorded the most substantial drop, with its market capitalisation falling by 8,465.09 crore to 5,68,064.77 crore. While, fellow sector player TCS saw a decline of 6,604.59 crore in its market valuation, reaching 12,19,488.64 crore.

Mixed Outcomes Overall

The other two big laggards are Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever. Where HUL's market capitalisation diminished by 5,133.85 crore to 5,84,284.61 crore. And RIL observed a dip of 3,213.62 crore, reaching 15,65,781.62 crore.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance collectively added 17,386.45 crore.

The biggest gainer was HDFC Bank, which saw an increase of 5,236.31 crore, bringing its market valuation to 11,31,079.20 crore. Followed by fellow banking sector major ICICI Bank, which added 3,520.92 crore, reaching a market valuation of 6,57,563.38 crore.

Further, ITC's market capitalisation climbed by 3,304.93 crore, reaching 5,44,004.63 crore. And Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by 2,669.67 crore to 5,25,756.89 crore.

Bajaj Finance gained 1,539.04 crore, with a market valuation of 4,51,143.08 crore. And India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India added 1,115.58 crore, reaching a market valuation of 5,17,092.02 crore.

Top-10 Firm Rankings

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance.

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM IST
