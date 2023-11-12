Market capitalisation of top 10 companies decreases: TCS, Infosys see most erosion
IT major Infosys recorded the most substantial drop, with its market capitalisation falling by ₹8,465.09 crore to ₹5,68,064.77 crore. While, fellow sector player TCS saw a decline of ₹6,604.59 crore in its market valuation, reaching ₹12,19,488.64 crore.
The combined market valuation of four leading firms in the top-10 list decreased by ₹23,417.15 crore last week, with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facing significant declines, PTI reported.
