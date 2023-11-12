IT major Infosys recorded the most substantial drop, with its market capitalisation falling by ₹8,465.09 crore to ₹5,68,064.77 crore. While, fellow sector player TCS saw a decline of ₹6,604.59 crore in its market valuation, reaching ₹12,19,488.64 crore.

The combined market valuation of four leading firms in the top-10 list decreased by ₹23,417.15 crore last week, with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facing significant declines, PTI reported.

IT major Infosys recorded the most substantial drop, with its market capitalisation falling by ₹8,465.09 crore to ₹5,68,064.77 crore. While, fellow sector player TCS saw a decline of ₹6,604.59 crore in its market valuation, reaching ₹12,19,488.64 crore.

Mixed Outcomes Overall The other two big laggards are Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever. Where HUL's market capitalisation diminished by ₹5,133.85 crore to ₹5,84,284.61 crore. And RIL observed a dip of ₹3,213.62 crore, reaching ₹15,65,781.62 crore.

The biggest gainer was HDFC Bank, which saw an increase of ₹5,236.31 crore, bringing its market valuation to ₹11,31,079.20 crore. Followed by fellow banking sector major ICICI Bank, which added ₹3,520.92 crore, reaching a market valuation of ₹6,57,563.38 crore.

Further, ITC's market capitalisation climbed by ₹3,304.93 crore, reaching ₹5,44,004.63 crore. And Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹2,669.67 crore to ₹5,25,756.89 crore.

Bajaj Finance gained ₹1,539.04 crore, with a market valuation of ₹4,51,143.08 crore. And India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India added ₹1,115.58 crore, reaching a market valuation of ₹5,17,092.02 crore.

Top-10 Firm Rankings In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance.

