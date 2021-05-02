New Delhi : Seven of the top-10 most-valued companies together added a whopping ₹1,62,774.49 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Ltd and Bajaj Finance.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 903.91 points or 1.88 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India emerged as gainers, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and HDFC took losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The valuation of RIL jumped ₹57,086.67 crore to reach ₹12,64,369.99 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation zoomed ₹47,526.08 crore to ₹3,28,639.08 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹21,033.34 crore taking its valuation to ₹4,15,348.35 crore and State Bank of India witnessed a rally of ₹15,171.83 crore to reach the market capitalisation of ₹3,15,440.39 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever gained ₹10,761.02 crore to ₹5,53,053.02 crore and that of Infosys went higher by ₹8,559.71 crore to ₹5,76,867.96 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹2,635.84 crore to ₹3,46,543.78 crore in its valuation.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services declined by ₹26,411.23 crore to ₹11,23,919.77 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped ₹13,917.44 crore to ₹4,36,582.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank eroded by ₹821.01 crore to ₹7,78,850.97 crore.

The top-10 most-valued companies' list had Reliance Industries at the lead followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance Limited and State Bank of India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.