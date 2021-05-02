OPEN APP
New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most-valued companies together added a whopping 1,62,774.49 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Ltd and Bajaj Finance.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 903.91 points or 1.88 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India emerged as gainers, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and HDFC took losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The valuation of RIL jumped 57,086.67 crore to reach 12,64,369.99 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation zoomed 47,526.08 crore to 3,28,639.08 crore.

ICICI Bank added 21,033.34 crore taking its valuation to 4,15,348.35 crore and State Bank of India witnessed a rally of 15,171.83 crore to reach the market capitalisation of 3,15,440.39 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever gained 10,761.02 crore to 5,53,053.02 crore and that of Infosys went higher by 8,559.71 crore to 5,76,867.96 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added 2,635.84 crore to 3,46,543.78 crore in its valuation.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services declined by 26,411.23 crore to 11,23,919.77 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped 13,917.44 crore to 4,36,582.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank eroded by 821.01 crore to 7,78,850.97 crore.

The top-10 most-valued companies' list had Reliance Industries at the lead followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance Limited and State Bank of India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

