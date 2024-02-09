On new investor additions, Maharashtra is No.1 again

In terms of total registered investors, Maharashtra leads with 17.5% or 15 million investors as of December 2023. UP overtook Gujarat in November 2022 to take the second spot and has held that position since; Gujarat is third at 7.7 million, and West Bengal and Karnataka are at 4.8 million each. These five states together accounted for 48.3% of the total investor base of 85.4 million as of December 2023, as per the NSE data.