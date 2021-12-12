Payments Companies Positioned for Spending Surge

We won’t know the full impact of the new Covid-19 variant on consumer behavior for some time. But some indicators so far are positive, at least when it comes to card spending. For example, American Express said at a conference last Tuesday that while it was still early, the payments giant wasn’t yet seeing spending changes in recent days due to Omicron. Though there is typically a reaction in cross-border bookings when restrictions come into place, the general trend—heard in commentary from many payments firms over the past week—seems to be that whenever travel is open, people are willing. AmEx said that quarter-to-date bookings in its consumer travel agency were up about 30% over 2019 levels.