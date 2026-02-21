Pulse of the Street: Oil jitters cap gains; markets end the week flat
Summary
Higher crude oil prices, sectoral churn and stock-specific swings dictated markets this week
India’s benchmark indices ended a turbulent week with modest gains on Friday, but sharp swings driven by global cues and a spike in crude oil prices kept investors on the edge.
