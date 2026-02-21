Pulse of the Street: Oil jitters cap gains; markets end the week flat

Sectoral divergence

The week was defined by clear sectoral rotation rather than broad-based participation. Power, capital goods and banking stocks led the gains. The BSE Power index rose 2.6%, supported by optimism around infrastructure and renewable energy spending. Capital goods advanced 2.1% on the back of strong order visibility. Banking stocks remained firm, with the Bankex rising 2% to a lifetime high of 69,153.76, supported by stable asset quality and steady credit growth.