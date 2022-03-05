Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata share near 52-week low. Should you buy?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In the wake of geopolitical tension, a good number of quality stocks have received heavy beating. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that it can be a blessing in disguise moment for a positional investor as these quality stocks may bounce back strongly as and when there is trend reversal in the secondary market. Rallis India is one such stock. Rallis India share price today is quoting ₹241.25 per shares, which is close to its 52-week low of ₹227.30 apiece levels. According to experts, the stock may show strong bounce back and go up to ₹320 levels in mid-term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expecting sharp rebound in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Rallis India shares may give sharp upside move after the trend reversal in the stock market. Chart pattern of the stock indicates strong rebound from the lows. So, one can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for short term target of ₹260 to ₹270 maintaining stop loss at ₹225 apiece levels.

Expecting sharp rebound in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Rallis India shares may give sharp upside move after the trend reversal in the stock market. Chart pattern of the stock indicates strong rebound from the lows. So, one can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for short term target of ₹260 to ₹270 maintaining stop loss at ₹225 apiece levels. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Suggesting positional investors to buy and hold Rallis India shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is available at an attractive valuation. The stock has slipped due to supply chain disruption caused by geopolitical tension. On can buy on dips till it is quoting above ₹215 for mid-term target of ₹320 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the fundamentals of Rallis India shares; Sudhanshu Singh, Director at IBBM said, "The sector that Rallis India caters to, is a booming and ever growing sector (Pesticides & Agro Chemicals) in High density population countries like India. If we look at the fundamental aspects of the company, the company has strong fundamentals and can be accumulated from a long term prospective. The Basic EPS and PAT are regularly on a rise with a regular dividend paying history of 200 per cent and more, which shows that the company is regularly making profits from operations."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Rallis India

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

