RBI measures help bring 10-yr govt bond yield down by 17 bps, lowest in 3 months

RBI assured that it is ready to conduct market operations as required through a variety of instruments so as to ensure orderly market functioning. The central bank also assured that it remains committed to use all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability. It also assured that the government borrowing programme of the Centre and states for the year 2020-21 will be completed in a non-disruptive manner.