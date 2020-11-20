RIL stocks slip as investors focus on company's earnings

Retail business margin improved sequentially to 4.9% from 3.4% but lower at 5.6% year-on-year due to a decline in revenues for the fashion and lifestyle, and consumer electronic segments. Further, petchem margins improved quarter on quarter to 20.1% from 17.6% while volume also grew 9% at 9.7 mmt. However, Ebitda at refinery business dipped to $3.7/bbl from $4.3/bbl. Its gross refining margin fell to $5.7 per barrel, a level it hasn't seen since 2009.