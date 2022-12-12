Why Indian rupee could remain rangebound in short term

2022 has been tough for most of the world currencies. Throughout the year, the strong dollar reigned in over other currencies, as US Fed adopted an ultra-tight monetary policy to control inflation. However, as we close this year, dollar supremacy seems to be fading away. With inflation peaking out, the US Fed is likely to put a brake on its tightening campaign by the first quarter of 2023. The recent FOMC meeting minutes show that policymakers are now weighing in the risk of rapid policy tightening on economic growth and financial stability. The rate traders are betting on a 50 bps rate hike in the upcoming FOMC meeting with a high probability of 78%.

