Why Indian rupee could remain rangebound in short term

2022 has been tough for most of the world currencies. Throughout the year, the strong dollar reigned in over other currencies, as US Fed adopted an ultra-tight monetary policy to control inflation. However, as we close this year, dollar supremacy seems to be fading away. With inflation peaking out, the US Fed is likely to put a brake on its tightening campaign by the first quarter of 2023. The recent FOMC meeting minutes show that policymakers are now weighing in the risk of rapid policy tightening on economic growth and financial stability. The rate traders are betting on a 50 bps rate hike in the upcoming FOMC meeting with a high probability of 78%.
As the uncertainty around the US Fed's hawkish stance abates, the dollar will give up some of its gains. The DXY index, which measures the value of the dollar against major currencies, has already fallen by 8.5% from its peak September levels.
The Indian rupee is likely to hold up well as the dollar loses its sheen. Besides the slower pace of further rate increases, there are other factors that will provide support to the INR. Firstly, the global crude price has corrected by almost 50%, as recession worries gain steam. Brent crude oil is currently trading at around $70/barrel, down from the $130-140 levels seen a few months back. Lower crude prices will ease pressures on our import bill and will keep our current account deficit under check.
Secondly, the overseas portfolio investors have turned net buyers of Indian equities, after relentless selling in the first half of the year. So far, since July, FIIs have pumped in net of ₹88,550 crores worth of inflows in Indian equities (till the 8th of December). In addition, with China relaxing its Zero-Covid policy, the global sentiment around emerging markets will improve further and India will receive its fair share of inflows as part of the emerging markets basket. Thirdly, India’s resilient growth, despite global headwinds, will keep the rupee steady. High-frequency indicators like GST collection, peak power demand, recovery in Air Travel, Sales of Apparel, QSR, PV, CV, Housing, Capital Goods, and improving capacity utilization are quite strong.
While the rural demand failed to pick up so far due to high inflation, the strong Rabi crop, declining inflation, and likely increase in rural spending ahead of the 2024 elections will revive rural demand from 4Q23/1Q24. Urban discretionary spending remains robust and indicates strong benefits due to economic revival.
That said, the risks emanating from global macro developments cannot be ignored. A deeper-than-expected economic slowdown in the US will keep the greenback supported as a safe haven currency. In addition, if inflation proves to be sticky on the way down, the central banks will be forced to keep rates higher for longer, thus maintaining pressure on emerging market currencies. Nevertheless, a backdrop of less hawkish central banks, lower energy prices, improved market sentiment, and robust domestic economic growth will help the Indian rupee to claw back some of its losses against the dollar as it enters the new year.
So, we expect the USD/INR pair to be rangebound in the short term trading between ₹81.50 and ₹82 per dollar. Over the next 6 months, the Indian rupee could settle around levels of 80-80.5 per dollar.
Ritika Chhabra is economist and quant analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
