Bets on unlisted shares may backfire, as this company’s example proved
Ram Sahgal 5 min read 23 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
The sharply lower valuation of the HDFC Bank subsidiary than the unlisted market value might result in retail interest waning for other pre-IPO shares.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Retail investors hoping to make windfall gains in unlisted shares after they list at a premium on the bourses have got a harsh reality check following the losses suffered by investors in HDB Financial Services’ shares.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story