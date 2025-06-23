Bets on unlisted shares may backfire, as this company’s example proved

B. Gopkumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Mutual Fund, said that retail investors are being drawn in on expectations of price increases and huge demand-supply mismatches, and a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out), and are not basing their investing decisions on fundamentals like profitability and market share. “Given what’s happened to investors in unlisted HDB Financial shares, there is bound to be some introspection by retail on pricing of other shares in the unlisted space," Gopkumar said.