Market valuation of top firms surges ₹59,404 crore during holiday-shortened week; Airtel and ICICI Bank gain big
Reliance Industries kept its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.
The combined market valuation of seven out of the ten most valued companies surged by ₹59,404.85 crore during the holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers, PTI reported.
