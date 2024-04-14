The combined market valuation of seven out of the ten most valued companies surged by ₹59,404.85 crore during the holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers, PTI reported.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries (RIL) maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Also Read | Bitcoin tumbles nearly 8%, settling at $63,000 from March-April highs amid the Israel-Iran crisis

Stock markets remained closed on Thursday, April 11, due to Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.

Last week, the Sensex experienced a marginal dip of 3.32 points following a record-breaking rally. The BSE benchmark settled at 75,038.15 on Wednesday (April 10), and reached a lifetime peak of 75,124.28 on Tuesday (April 9).

Also Read | IPO this week: Vodafone Idea FPO, 2 SME issues and 2 new listings scheduled for this week; check full list here

Who Were the Key Gainers?

Bharti Airtel witnessed a jump in market valuation by ₹19,029.37 crore to reach ₹6,92,861.27 crore. Similarly, ICICI Bank added ₹15,363.23 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,75,447.63 crore.

RIL's market valuation climbed by ₹10,250.02 crore to ₹19,85,797.70 crore, while TCS saw a surge of ₹7,507.53 crore, reaching ₹14,47,343.55 crore.

ITC's market capitalisation rallied by ₹2,809.06 crore to ₹5,36,967.87 crore, and Infosys climbed by ₹2,303.73 crore to ₹6,16,424.57 crore. SBI's market valuation jumped by ₹2,141.91 crore to ₹6,84,294.62 crore.

Also Read | Best mutual funds: These 6 focussed schemes gave over 17 percent annualised returns in past 5 years

Who Were the Key Losers?

However, HDFC Bank witnessed a decline in market capitalisation, tanking by ₹23,170.58 crore to ₹11,53,894.76 crore.

Similarly, the valuation of LIC dropped by ₹13,440.62 crore to ₹6,14,252.15 crore, and HUL saw a decline of ₹8,153.08 crore, reaching ₹5,24,663.73 crore.

(With inputs from PTI) Read

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!