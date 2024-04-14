Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Market valuation of top firms surges 59,404 crore during holiday-shortened week; Airtel and ICICI Bank gain big

Market valuation of top firms surges ₹59,404 crore during holiday-shortened week; Airtel and ICICI Bank gain big

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Reliance Industries kept its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

File image of onlookers watching share prices on a screen on the facade of the BSE building, reflected in a car window

The combined market valuation of seven out of the ten most valued companies surged by 59,404.85 crore during the holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers, PTI reported.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries (RIL) maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Also Read | Bitcoin tumbles nearly 8%, settling at $63,000 from March-April highs amid the Israel-Iran crisis

Stock markets remained closed on Thursday, April 11, due to Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.

Last week, the Sensex experienced a marginal dip of 3.32 points following a record-breaking rally. The BSE benchmark settled at 75,038.15 on Wednesday (April 10), and reached a lifetime peak of 75,124.28 on Tuesday (April 9).

Also Read | IPO this week: Vodafone Idea FPO, 2 SME issues and 2 new listings scheduled for this week; check full list here

Who Were the Key Gainers?

Bharti Airtel witnessed a jump in market valuation by 19,029.37 crore to reach 6,92,861.27 crore. Similarly, ICICI Bank added 15,363.23 crore, taking its valuation to 7,75,447.63 crore.

RIL's market valuation climbed by 10,250.02 crore to 19,85,797.70 crore, while TCS saw a surge of 7,507.53 crore, reaching 14,47,343.55 crore.

ITC's market capitalisation rallied by 2,809.06 crore to 5,36,967.87 crore, and Infosys climbed by 2,303.73 crore to 6,16,424.57 crore. SBI's market valuation jumped by 2,141.91 crore to 6,84,294.62 crore.

Also Read | Best mutual funds: These 6 focussed schemes gave over 17 percent annualised returns in past 5 years

Who Were the Key Losers?

However, HDFC Bank witnessed a decline in market capitalisation, tanking by 23,170.58 crore to 11,53,894.76 crore.

Similarly, the valuation of LIC dropped by 13,440.62 crore to 6,14,252.15 crore, and HUL saw a decline of 8,153.08 crore, reaching 5,24,663.73 crore.

(With inputs from PTI) Read

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.