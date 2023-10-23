Market Close: Sensex cracks over 800 points, Nifty 50 ends below 19,300; Top 10 updates to know
Domestic equities end in red on geopolitical concerns, mixed earnings, and rising US 10-year yield. Nifty 50 lost 260.90 points to settle at 19,281.75. The Sensex falls 825.74 points to close at 64,571.88.
Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmark indices ended in deep red on Monday, extending losses for the fourth-straight session, in response to heightened geopolitical tensions, mixed quarterly earnings and spike in US treasury yields. Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 1% each, while broader markets underperformed the frontline indices.
