Domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on Wednesday, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2% while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16%.

During Wednesday's early trade, benchmark equity indices fell due to continuing outflow of foreign funds and weak global market trends. Metal and financial stocks saw the most declines following a spike in domestic retail prices that prompted caution, and further worries about China's economic recovery weighed on the market sentiment.

Except for banks, metals, and consumer durables all other sectoral indices ended in green. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Healthcare ended 0.6%-1.20% higher.

"Amidst negative cues from the global markets over the mid-week holiday, Nifty started tradingon Wednesday with a gap down opening. However, post that we did not see any followup selling and infact the index recovered gradually and ended the day marginally positive above 19450 mark.

Our markets have seen a lot of negative news flows off late where the global markets have corrected, INR has depreciated and has surpassed 83 mark and also FIIs have sold equities in the cash segment and formed short positions in the indices futures segment. However, Nifty has corrected from its recent swing high of 19990 and now it seems to be forming some support in the 19300-19250 range," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

BSE Midcap index closed 0.2% higher, and Smallcap index ended up 0.5% on Wednesday's session.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 26 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while 24 stocks clocked gains.

Shares Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd (up 2.60%), Ultratech Cement Ltd (up 2.37%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.11%), Infosys Ltd (1.75%) , and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.72%) were among the top gainers of Nifty.

While, Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.90%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (down 1.56%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (1.51%), HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd (down 1.35%) and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.22%) were major laggards.

Techincal Views

"Nifty bounced back from the lowest point of the day. Nevertheless, the short-term outlook remains feeble, given that the index concluded the session below the vital short-term moving average (21EMA).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish crossover, further amplifying the pessimistic sentiment. The prevailing trend will continue to lack strength as long as it maintains levels below 19521, where the 21EMA is situated. Looking downward, the initial support level is positioned at 19250," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

According to Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities, the Bank Nifty index recently found support at a crucial level, the 100-day moving average (DMA), positioned at 43600.The index's potential to experience a pullback rally is contingent on maintaining this level above the 100DMA on a closing basis.

"The immediate obstacle for the index is situated around 44000. An upward breach beyond this level could validate a move towards 44300 or 44500 levels," added Shah.

Market Expert View

"The initial apprehension stemming from an above-expected surge in domestic CPI inflation, driven by higher food prices, induced volatility in the Indian market. However, the market found some relief as the likelihood of this inflation surge being transitory alleviated concerns, leading to a recovery in the latter part of the trading session.

Moreover, as core inflation continued to moderate, the market did not anticipate a rate hike, although the possibility of an extended rate pause seemed more probable. Stronger-than-anticipated retail sales data in the US and concerns about further rating downgrades of US banks contributed to choppiness in Western markets, while Asian markets reacted to the rate cut initiated by the Chinese central bank," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, markets showed resilience amid weak global cues and ended marginally in the green. After the initial downtick, Nifty inched gradually higher as the day progressed and pared all the loss to close at 19465 level.

Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein realty, auto and pharma attracted buying interest while metal and banking remained subdued. The broader indices too witnessed a similar trend as the smallcap index managed to gain over half a percent while the midcap ended flat.

“The recent move shows a tussle around 19,300 in Nifty and feeble global cues might deteriorate the sentiment ahead. In case of a rebound, the 19520-19650 zone would be hard to cross. We thus reiterate our view to keep a check on positions and maintain focus on risk management," added Mishra.

