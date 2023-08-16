Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher amid weak global cues; Ultratech Cement up 2.4%4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on Wednesday, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2% while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16%.
