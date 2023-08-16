Our markets have seen a lot of negative news flows off late where the global markets have corrected, INR has depreciated and has surpassed 83 mark and also FIIs have sold equities in the cash segment and formed short positions in the indices futures segment. However, Nifty has corrected from its recent swing high of 19990 and now it seems to be forming some support in the 19300-19250 range," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.