Market-cap of top -10 most valued firms surges by ₹2.26 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers
The collective market capitalization of nine out of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a substantial surge of ₹2.26 lakh crore last week, driven by an overall bullish trend in the equity market. Among these companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as the major gainers.
