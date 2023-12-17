The collective market capitalization of nine out of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a substantial surge of ₹2.26 lakh crore last week, driven by an overall bullish trend in the equity market. Among these companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as the major gainers.

During the week, the BSE benchmark recorded a significant jump of 1,658.15 points or 2.37%. The 30-share BSE Sensex notched up 969.55 points or 1.37%, settling at a record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. Intraday, it surged to an all-time high of 71,605.76, marking an increase of 1,091.56 points or 1.54%.

The combined market valuation of the nine firms, including Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, and Infosys, witnessed a remarkable increase of ₹2,26,391.77 crore. However, Bharti Airtel was the sole laggard among the top-10 companies.

TCS led the pack with its market valuation soaring by ₹85,493.74 crore to reach ₹14,12,412.13 crore. Infosys followed suit, adding ₹36,793.61 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹6,55,457.54 crore.

State Bank of India saw a surge of ₹30,700.67 crore in its market valuation, reaching ₹5,78,671.84 crore, while Reliance Industries climbed by ₹26,386.16 crore to attain ₹16,88,173.26 crore.

The market capitalization of ICICI Bank rallied by ₹18,493.9 crore to ₹7,27,330.82 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed by ₹14,294.5 crore to ₹5,03,722.82 crore.

ITC's valuation moved up by ₹11,412.78 crore to ₹5,71,636.39 crore, and HDFC Bank's market capitalization grew by ₹2,428.72 crore to reach ₹12,57,093.46 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed an increase of ₹387.69 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,92,801.88 crore. However, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by ₹3,654.15 crore, settling at ₹5,58,242.75 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and LIC.

