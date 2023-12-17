The collective market capitalization of nine out of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a substantial surge of ₹2.26 lakh crore last week, driven by an overall bullish trend in the equity market. Among these companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as the major gainers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the week, the BSE benchmark recorded a significant jump of 1,658.15 points or 2.37%. The 30-share BSE Sensex notched up 969.55 points or 1.37%, settling at a record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. Intraday, it surged to an all-time high of 71,605.76, marking an increase of 1,091.56 points or 1.54%.

The combined market valuation of the nine firms, including Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, and Infosys, witnessed a remarkable increase of ₹2,26,391.77 crore. However, Bharti Airtel was the sole laggard among the top-10 companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS led the pack with its market valuation soaring by ₹85,493.74 crore to reach ₹14,12,412.13 crore. Infosys followed suit, adding ₹36,793.61 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹6,55,457.54 crore.

State Bank of India saw a surge of ₹30,700.67 crore in its market valuation, reaching ₹5,78,671.84 crore, while Reliance Industries climbed by ₹26,386.16 crore to attain ₹16,88,173.26 crore.

The market capitalization of ICICI Bank rallied by ₹18,493.9 crore to ₹7,27,330.82 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed by ₹14,294.5 crore to ₹5,03,722.82 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC's valuation moved up by ₹11,412.78 crore to ₹5,71,636.39 crore, and HDFC Bank's market capitalization grew by ₹2,428.72 crore to reach ₹12,57,093.46 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed an increase of ₹387.69 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,92,801.88 crore. However, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by ₹3,654.15 crore, settling at ₹5,58,242.75 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and LIC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.