Markets are looking shaky. How to ride out another trade war.
Paul R. La Monica , Barrons 4 min read 21 Jan 2026, 01:55 pm IST
Renewed tariff fears have led to a selloff in bonds and most stocks. Gold and silver, energy and small-caps are faring better.
To quote Yogi Berra, it’s déjà vu all over again. Fears about tariffs are now roiling the stock market, just as they did early in 2025.
