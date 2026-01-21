Markets are looking shaky. How to ride out another trade war.

The VanEck Gold Miners and Global X Silver Miners exchange-traded funds were both up more than 5% in late afternoon trading Tuesday. Newmont was up 4% to a new all-time high, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 on what is turning out to be a rough day for the markets. Silver miner Hecla, which has soared nearly 400% in the past 12 months, rose another 4% and also hit a record high.