Markets at record high! Top 5 stocks that contributed to Nifty's over 2000-point rally in last 1 year

Markets at record high: The Indian stock market surged to fresh milestones on Thursday, November 27, as the Nifty 50 touched a new all-time high after a 14-month gap and the BSE Sensex climbed to its 52-week peak amid strong global cues. The Nifty 50 hit a record high of 26,295.55, surpassing its previous lifetime peak of 26,277.35 recorded in September 2024.

The Sensex also strengthened, rising over 200 points to scale a 52-week high of 85,940.24. The index is now less than 38 points away from its all-time high of 85,978.25, achieved on September 27, 2024.

Globally, markets continued to cheer expectations of monetary easing. Traders are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut each by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on December 9–10, while the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes on December 3–5. Any rate reduction by both central banks will boost liquidity, lower borrowing costs and further support bullish sentiment in equities.

“The rally has fundamental support from potential earnings growth expected in Q3 and Q4 of FY26. The consumption boom witnessed in October will translate into impressive earnings growth. If the trend sustains, even with slight moderation after the festival season, earnings growth, going forward, will be good warranting a rally in the market,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

The Nifty 50 has delivered strong returns in the last one year, gaining more than 8%, or over 2,000 points. In the 2025 year-to-date (YTD) period, the index has rallied more than 11%, adding over 2,600 points, reflecting resilient domestic flows, robust corporate earnings, and improving global risk appetite.

Top 5 stocks that have contributed to the rally Bajaj Finance: The NBFC Stock has added 54% in the last 1 year, making it the top gainer in the benchmark index. It was the top gainer in today's deals as well, rising as much as 2.7% to its day's high of ₹1038.50. It is still around 6% away from its peak of ₹1,102.45, hit in October 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹649.30 in December 2024. The stock has gained 13% in last 6 months and 18% in past 3 months. However, it has shed 4% in past 1 month. In the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, rising 112% in 5 years.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto major has rallied 45% in this period, making it the second best performer in the last 1 year. However, after a flat start, it was in the red in today's deals despite the broader market rally. It fell 0.6% to day's low of ₹16057.20 from today's high of ₹16164.95. It is just around 4% away from its peak of ₹16,673.90, hit in October 2025. Meanwhile, it touched it 52-week low of ₹10,725.00 in December last year. The stock has risen 30% in last 6 months, 9.5% in last 3 months but has lost 2% in past 1 month. In the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, rising 129% in 5 years.

Eicher Motors: The stock has surged 44% in the last 1 year. However, it was down 2% in today's deals despite the broader market rally to ₹7051.25. It is just a little over 3% away from its peak of ₹7,287.60, hit earlier this month. Meanwhile, it touched it 52-week low of ₹4,644.10 in February 2025. The stock has risen 31% in last 6 months, 15% in last 3 months and 2.5% in past 1 month. In the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, rising 179% in 5 years.

Shriram Finance: The NBFC has added 43% in the last 1 year. It also hit its record high of ₹868.85 in intra-day deals today, rising 1.35%. It has now jumped 76% from its 52-week low of ₹493.60, hit in January 2025. The stock has risen 31% in last 6 months, 46% in last 3 months and 21% in past 1 month. In the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, rising 305% in 5 years.