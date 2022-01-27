Markets bet on budget to spur demand, create jobs

“With seven states going into elections in 2022 and five of them gearing up for it in February, concerns around this budget turning into a populist one are simmering. Despite the polls’ pressure, we expect the budget to stick to the reform agenda. While budget-making is always a challenging exercise, the demand for continued support to growth, especially during the current pandemic-struck times, makes this task even more daunting. While there are headwinds to direct tax revenue collection, we are quite hopeful for a big turnaround on the divestment front. At the same time, pressures of elevated revenue expenditure, particularly subsidy, are expected to moderate as we go into FY23. Capex spend will remain a key focus area in our view," said BofA Securities.